SPONSORED: Magenta Gym announces expansion plans

The fitness trainers who saved Maidenhead Rugby Club gym from closure have announced their latest expansion plans.

Now known as Magenta Gym, the facility in Braywick Road looked doomed when the new leisure centre opened just a couple of hundred yards away.

But six months ago, the four personal trainers - Sami Al-Zaid, Chris Lee, Tikki Patel and Eddie Johnson - took over its management and its fortunes have been transformed.

Deep-cleaned, with a vivid mural by local artist James Maddison and new equipment being introduced, the gym is now fulfilling its purpose to provide affordable exercise opportunities for everyone.

The next phase in widening the appeal of the gym will be the introduction of ladies-only group exercise classes. There is no minimum standard of fitness required to join in, and you don’t have to be a member of the gym either.

There will be one class each week to begin with, running for an hour from 0930 on Friday mornings. They will run in blocks of six weeks to fit in with mums with school-age children, each session costing £10.

"These classes are very much in keeping with our vision for the gym," said Chris Lee. "We want to strike a balance between exercise that is stretching but not intimidating. The atmosphere in the gym is friendly and relaxed and we believe it should be possible to enjoy yourself while keeping up your fitness.

"Group classes are always good fun, and very often a social element develops as well. We hope they will encourage people who might feel reluctant to come into the gym on their own."

Those who want to take things further can join on a reduced rolling contract of £25, with free personal training consultations available.

The classes begin on 18/2/22 and you can sign up anytime before 9:30am on Fridays