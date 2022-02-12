Vicar from St Mary's in Maidenhead leaving after 18 years

The vicar of St Mary’s is leaving Maidenhead and his congregation after 18 years.

Will Stileman is moving onto pastures new, to assist at All Souls, Langham Place.

“I have loved being vicar of St Mary’s,” Will said.

“It’s a huge privilege to be able to proclaim the good news about Jesus Christ which is at the heart of our ministry.

“When I arrived here I had only one child at secondary school and I’m leaving with four children having all flown the nest – with one grandchild and another on the way. It’s been a big change in life.”

Will says he is stepping back because he thinks there is a right time to do so – and that time has come.

“I have always been aware that ministers who retire after having been in a church for a long time, the last five years is neither best for them nor the church, and they’re winding down,” he said.

“I never wanted that to happen to me. I have got a very good staff team to fill the vacancy.”

Will is moving onto All Souls, from which the BBC often broadcasts, as the BBC Broadcasting House is right opposite.

He expects his new role to be ‘demanding and exciting’ and says that what he will most miss is the people at St Mary’s.

“It’s a family – a large church family and you get very fond of people. We share lives together,” he said.

“Just this morning I was with a member of our church family as their four-year-old daughter died.

“That was painfully sad but it’s been wonderful to see in their grief and sadness their trust in Jesus and the hope they have in Him.”

Will hopes to continue to keep in touch with people in Maidenhead. Having preached to all five of his congregations at his last service this Sunday, Will is looking to move on next month.