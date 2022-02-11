Resident criticises housing association handling of overcharges in Maidenhead

A housing association has come under fire for how it has handled overcharging hundreds of pounds to residents in Maidenhead.

One Housing runs Lea House and Medway House on the Kidwells Close estate, where Mike Swift lets out two flats.

He said residents in the estate have been overcharged hundreds of pounds, dating back to financial year 2019/20.

“These are some of the highest service charges in Maidenhead – London prices, really,” said Mike.

“At the time we asked them how they were justifying it.”

One Housing acknowledged that it had been overcharging and the difference would be credited to residents’ accounts.

But Mike said this is to a One Housing account rather than personal bank accounts, meaning residents do not have access to that money. Instead tenants have this sum deducted from the following year’s estimated charges and leaseholders have the sum added to their account with One Housing.

One Housing was asked how many residents were affected by the overcharge but did not confirm at the time of going to press.

But Mike said he believes there’s a ‘lot of money they’re sitting on’.

Attempts to converse about it have also been frustrated, Mike says, as its system takes about 7-10 days.

“They’re not talking about it – they’re not responding in any satisfactory way. It’s an incompetent organisation,” he said.

Chyrel Brown, chief operating officer at One Housing, said: “Our service charges are based on reasonable costs incurred and there are clear mechanisms for leaseholders to query or dispute them.

“In the event that errors are made, we endeavour to put them right and review our processes to avoid the error being repeated. We apologise for any errors that have occurred.

“Recently we have listened to customer feedback and put in place a range of improvements in the way we administer service changes.

“We have revised staff training for those involved in service charge administration, cut down on the amount of jargon in our correspondence with residents and introduced more frequent audits of service charges.

“We will also be working with building managers to help improve the accuracy of our charges before residents receive their bills.

“Though our performance has improved we are constantly reviewing our systems so that our residents experience the highest standards of customer service.”