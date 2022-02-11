Retired BCA teacher celebrated with a British Citizen Award

A former a teacher at Berkshire College of Agriculture has been honoured with a British Citizen Award for his services to education.

Barrie Duesbury, former horticulture lecturer and now retired, also worked with the Royal Horticultural Society as an ambassador, as well as on several private estates.

Over the years he has appeared several times on Marlow FM to give out gardening tips.

He was nominated for the award both by his daughter and a company he has previously worked for.

Among Barrie’s achievements, he has strived to make learning easier for students with dyslexia, which he has himself.

“Because I’m very dyslexic I can understand the difficulties the students have, including the low-level students,” he said.

“I’m a very practical person but I still had to do the written work – lesson plans and all that – so I understand how challenging it is for them.

“In the early days, dyslexia used to be ‘He’s stupid, he’s thick,’ and you were pushed to one side.

“Now we know there were lots of famous people in history, like Churchill, who were dyslexic and achieved something.

“I went into education to impart my knowledge and experience to the next generation – I can say, ‘I have done this.’ I’ve done a lot in my life – I like the challenge.”

As well as arranging for his students to use state-of-the-art and modern equipment for their learning, Barrie’s contribution also focused on further adjusting lesson aids for those with dyslexia or vision impairments.

For example, he taught plant identification using QR codes for learning Latin names, braille and pastel colours, as people with

dyslexia can struggle more to read black on white.