Remember When: Drama guild members braved the shave

1977: Members of Maidenhead Drama Guild made a sacrifice to show their commitment to their art.

A bristly quintet were given a ‘beards off’ instruction ahead of the production of The Workhouse Donkey.

Roger Barham, Charlie Martin-Bates, David Banks, Barry Hallsworth and John Riley assembled at Mike’s Salon in Queen Street for the big shave.

1982: The Boyne Hill Altwood Cub Scout pack said farewell to their leaders – Akela (David Grant) and Baloo (Margaret Grant).

The couple, who had been involved with the pack for more than 10 years, were moving from the area following a job transfer.

1992: War cries shattered a tranquil afternoon in Cookham as Vikings and Saxons clashed on the paddock at Holy Trinity Church.

Members of Cookham dark ages group The Sceaftesige Garrison were in training for the Yorvik Viking Festival later in February – the first major display of the year.

1992: A total of 145 beaver scouts gathered at Altwood School for the sixth annual Maidenhead and District Beaveree.

The theme chosen for the six to eight-year-olds was pirates and activities included making eye patches, pirate hats and masks, swords, skull and crossbone flags, guns and parrots.

1997: The annual Wargrave pancake race made a triumphant return after being called off the previous year due to snow.

The Battle of Shrove Tuesday saw 10 teams take part in a hotly-contested relay race, in which contenders ran a course from Wargrave Court to the church door, at the midway point of which they had to toss pancakes over a six feet high rope.

The women from the Wargrave Theatre Workshop received the coveted trophy – a copper frying pan.

1997: Members of England’s rugby union squad took time out from training at Bisham Abbey to promote video games in Marlow.

Family-run business The Computer Cavern, in Dean Street, had become popular with players, who regularly came to buy games after it was first visited by England number eight Chris Sheasby the previous November.

Sheasby and Wasps teammate Nick Greenstock stopped by at the shop for a promotional event with video game company Electronic Arts, famous for its FIFA series of football games.