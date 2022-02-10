Maidenhead Great Park campaigners launch fundraiser to fight BLP in court

Tuesday evening marked the end of a nine-year process in adopting the Borough Local Plan.

However, although the BLP has been adopted, the saga looks far from over with opponents vowing to fight on as a six-week legal challenge period begins.

Following the meeting, councillor David Coppinger, lead member for planning, environmental services and Maidenhead, said: “Having a new sound and adopted Local Plan put us in a strong position to meet, in a sustainable way, our local housing and employment needs, to capture investment and regeneration opportunities, to guard against unsupported speculative development and protect our valued natural and built historic heritage.

“This plan is vital in delivering the council’s future place-making and climate change ambitions, meeting the growing needs and aspirations of the borough by guiding investment, regeneration, jobs and the right mix of homes in the best locations, including new family homes and affordable housing – all supported by required infrastructure improvements.

“Its adoption means it has full weight in deciding any planning applications. In bringing forward the largest housing sites, there will also be further engagement with the community through the development of Stakeholder Masterplan Documents, which once finalised will be a material consideration in deciding any subsequent planning applications submitted.”

Cllr Coppinger added his thanks ‘to the thousands of people who have taken part in the public consultations, as well as the council officers and councillors, for their time and consideration’ in helping to shape the BLP.

However, opponents insist the BLP issue has not been put to bed.

Campaigners against the BLP are beginning the preparations to challenge its adoption.

The Maidenhead Great Park group, which held a protest prior to the meeting, has begun a fundraiser seeking £5,000 for initial advice regarding legal proceedings, with more than £3,600 raised so far.

Debbie Ludford, a member of the Maidenhead Great Park group, said: “We feel so sad that despite all the public outcry and dismay, as well as deep concern raised by many of our local councillors, this environmentally damaging plan was effectively forced through by the Conservative administration last night.

“So many local people have yet to hear and understand how devastating the massive development on the golf course will be for our community.

“We are determined to continue to raise awareness of this precious resource the people of Maidenhead stand to lose and we are seeking legal advice to see if we have a case to take the plan to judicial review.

“We urge local people to support our campaign by letting people know what is happening and contributing to our Go Fund Me account, which is raising funds for the legal and environmental expertise we need to help protect this precious publicly owned area of woodland and greenspace for future generations.”

To view the fundraiser, visit www.gofundme.com/f/maidenhead-great-park