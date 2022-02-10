Royal Borough urged to get involved in UK's 'biggest party'

A Maidenhead figure and Cookham celebrity are urging people to get involved in the UK’s biggest ‘thank you’ party this summer, which coincides with the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Lisa Hunter, from the Rotary Club of Maidenhead Bridge, and former EastEnders actor Ross Kemp have spoken with the national media recently about the initiative, which will see record numbers of people giving thanks to others after a tough two years.

National Thank You Day will take place on Sunday, June 5 on the same weekend as Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations, as people across the country mark her 70 years on the throne.

A similar event took place last July and organisers were keen to carry on the party this year, with celebrities including Kemp, The Great British Bake Off’s Prue Leith and football pundit Gary Lineker also getting involved in its marketing.

Speaking to the Advertiser, Lisa explained what the national event is all about: “The idea behind it is to get together with your families and community and celebrate what makes it great.

“That is something we struggle with, us English people with our stiff upper lips, is saying thank you. We do not say it enough and it is a day to recognise that.

“Say thank you to your neighbour who has brought your post in; to the thousands of people across the country who have made a difference over the last two years – volunteers at vaccination centres, NHS frontline staff, and our teachers.

“It is our chance to say thank you for all of that.”

Organisations involved in the National Thank You Day not only include the Rotary clubs but also the scouts and the Royal Voluntary Service.

Lisa added that people can get involved in the campaign any way they like, from joining in with Jubilee street parties or inviting neighbours round for a barbecue.

Organisers also hope that 10million people will get involved on the day, which would make it a UK record.

Ross Kemp said: “Let’s celebrate by making it the biggest Thank You Party Maidenhead has ever seen. It’s our chance to say a great big thank you to The Queen for 70 years of service, but also to each other.

“We hope the people of Maidenhead get together as neighbours and communities, to celebrate together.

“Make sure everyone is invited – rope in the neighbours, ask people from the next street over, get the local band to play.

“Let’s make this a truly great day, with the biggest party ever, to say the biggest thank you ever.

“So put the date in your diaries now – and get planning for the biggest party this country has ever seen.”

For more, email info@maidenheadbridgerotary.org.uk