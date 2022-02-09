Concerns raised over future of Boulters Lock car park extension

Fears have been raised that a planned extension to the Boulters Lock car park could be at risk of falling through after it was announced the project has stalled.

Planning permission was granted to provide a further 39 parking spaces in 2019 after concerns were raised over the lack of parking in Riverside.

However, at a cabinet meeting at the end of last month, councillors were told that the project had stalled due to ‘increasing contract costs’ and the quotation cost far exceeding the budget provision. The money set aside for the extension will now be used to refurbish the lift and footbridge in Windsor Coach Park.

Now, with the extension’s permission set to run out in August, chair of the Boulters Riverside Community Interest Company Mick Jarvis said there is ‘immediate concern’ over the future of the project.

Furthermore, Mick added that the first he had heard about the project since May last year was an article in last week’s Advertiser.

“The immediate concern is, have they (the council) decided this is something they’re not going to do, and in that case are they going to let the planning application lapse?” said Mick.

“We could then be found with yet another planning application filed on this piece of land, and we don’t know what that may be.

“It’s just really, really disappointing that the council has taken all this time and sort of lost the will to do anything with it. As I said in my letter to Viewpoint (see p27-29), there is more demand for that car park now than ever.”

He added that at the time a previous application for a Hindu community centre was submitted, residents had predicted demand for parking in Riverside ‘would increase exponentially’ as investment continued into the area while new restaurants also opened.

“We didn’t figure Battlemead Common into the equation at the time, but of course that’s now become a premium dog walking area.” said Mick.

“Everything has exacerbated the need for parking in this area; we’ve got more people using it for leisure and recreation, which is exactly what Riverside is designated for in the Borough Local Plan.”

He added the group had ‘worked as constructively as we could with the council’, but ‘now it’s been over two, nearly three years, the planning application is liable to lapsing, and we can’t get any reaction out of the council whatsoever as to what they want to do’.

Cllr David Hilton, cabinet member for finance, said: “As was made clear at both the cabinet meeting and in the report, work is continuing on the scope of the Boulters Lock car park extension project to look at how it can be delivered more affordably.

“It remains a capital project we’re developing. Options will be brought back for further consideration in due course.”