BCA students plant seven trees to mark The Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Students from the Berkshire College of Agriculture (BCA) planted a circle of seven trees on Monday to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee this year.

The trees planted were a selection of hornbeams - a native and hardy tree species – with each one marking each decade of Her Majesty's reign.

In the field directly opposite stands a circle of five oak trees, which were planted back in 1887 to mark Queen Victoria's Golden Jubilee.

The seven trees have been planted by students from various departments including horticulture, foundation studies and 14-16 schools students.

Also buried was a time capsule containing various artefacts that the students felt signified 2022 – this included a facemask, examples of prices for items such as cars, homes and confectionery, as well as photos of all the student groups involved.

The project has been spearheaded by Allistair Beckett, who works as an instructor for the 14-16 schools students at BCA.

He said: “This estate dates back for one thousand years - I think it is important for our students to feel linked to this history and to leave their own contribution for the future.”

Whilst tree planting is in the tradition of marking jubilee events for the college, it also ties in with the Queen's Green Canopy initiative which invites people from across the UK to ‘plant a tree for the Jubilee’.

The scheme encourages the planting of trees to create a legacy in honour of The Queen’s leadership which will benefit future generations.