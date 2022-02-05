Company looks to move into multi-million-pound JP Morgan offices

A defence and security company is set to relocate to offices at Foundation Park in Maidenhead this year – part of a multi-million pound expansion by JP Morgan.

The global financial corporation will be welcoming Ultra Electronics into its Roxborough Way offices this year.

Ultra Electronics has committed to a 20-year lease in a new 56,000sqft building.

The transaction kickstarts JP Morgan’s masterplan for the next phase which will redevelop three buildings.

These had previously been occupied by Johnson & Johnson.

In total this will provide 166,000sqft of accommodation across four new buildings including an amenity hub.

Since buying the park in 2015, JP Morgan has invested approximately £40 million, improving existing buildings, on-site facilities and amenities.

There have been lettings to large corporates including Logicalis, Polycom, Hitachi and McIntyre Hudson.

Paul Harris, executive director, real estate Europe at JP Morgan Global Alternatives, said: “We are delighted that is relocating to Foundation Park.

“The lease is another milestone in the park’s continued success and a testament to our vision, investment and execution since acquiring the asset in 2015.”