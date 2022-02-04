Maidenhead Downhill Races cancelled due to 'poor leadership at RBWM' say organisers

Maidenhead’s anticipated Downhill Races are set to be cancelled due to a clash over the proposed location that was not resolved in time.

The race, which involves engineless homemade karts speeding downhill, has become ‘impossible’ to run, because of ‘a combination of inactivity, resistance and poor leadership at RBWM’, said the organisers.

Host Andrew Ingram says they were waiting on a second meeting of the Borough’s Safety Advisory Group (SAG) to make its

recommendations on how to move forward safely with the event.

However, the meeting has yet to take place. Writing to the borough, Andrew said: “This is a really sad loss for the town of Maidenhead – a free, fun, low-carbon, event for people of all ages on a summer Sunday, with all proceeds going towards the Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice Service.

“It would also have attracted hundreds of people into the town, which is having such a difficult time with businesses going under and the prospect of years of disruption coming up.

“What’s most galling is that the event was going to cost cash-strapped RBWM nothing. All they had to do was take control of the

discussion about road closures.”

SAG’s first view in June 2021 was that the proposed location, Grenfell Road, could not be closed because of the impact on through-traffic and on the residents.

In addition, emergency services highlighted it as a main access route for emergency vehicles.

Closing it even for short periods would be an ‘unacceptable risk’.

“The problem was that they were not then prepared to discuss these concerns to find out whether there could be a way forward,” Andrew said.

Suggestions could have entailed more stewards, different procedures, or alternative track layouts.

Until these conversations have taken place, the event cannot be insured.

“If you do go ahead anyway without insurance and something happens, you’re up the creek,” said Andrew.

As such the organisers waited – hoping for a meeting of the group by mid-December last year.

“You have to draw the line somewhere,” said Andrew. “You need 40 or 50 stewards for an event like this and you’ve got to get everyone organised.

“You get a top level ‘yes’ from RBWM, then nothing happens. It needs leadership from RBWM, someone to step up and say, ‘Let’s make this happen.’”

Councillor David Cannon, cabinet member for public protection, said: “Our multi-agency Safety Advisory Group (SAG) exists to support event organisers to ensure that events in the Royal Borough take place safely and successfully.

“It will advise event organisers if it thinks that event plans are satisfactory, and if not, the steps that it feels are required to be taken to bring the plans up to a satisfactory standard.

“Public health and safety is the top priority in the running of any event. The group worked with the organisers last year but a number of concerns were raised relating to suitability of the location because of the impact on through-traffic and on the residents of Grenfell Road and those roads adjoining.

“In addition, both the police and ambulance service said that this is a main access route for emergency vehicles and closing it even for short periods would be an unacceptable risk, causing unnecessary delays in responding to emergency calls and incidents.

“Last summer it was made clear to the organisers that, while for the reasons given above, it was unlikely the SAG could support the event in that location, we would be happy to look at it again once the location had been reconsidered. We have yet to receive any suggestions or plans for an alternative location.

“The SAG works constructively and positively with organisers of a wide range of events across the borough throughout the year, and because of this the vast majority go ahead.”