Vietnamese baguette shop hopes to bring culinary diversity to Maidenhead

A new Vietnamese baguette shop is hoping to bring more culinary diversity to Maidenhead town centre.

Vina Baguette is now serving a range of homemade baguettes, Vietnamese rice bowls and noodle bowls from its base in King Street.

Owner Khanh Bui said he was keen to bring the taste of Vietnamese food back to the town as part of his first venture into the food and drink sector.

The 23-year-old said: “This is my first restaurant, and my hope is to improve the reputation of my restaurant and expand the business.

“My hope is to bring diversity when it comes to food choice to the people of Maidenhead.

“Its been three or four years since the last Vietnamese restaurant was here so my hope is to bring more options.”

Vina Baguette will be open seven-days-a-week and pledges to bring authentic home-cooked food.

University graduate Khanh, who lives in High Wycombe, said now is an exciting time to be launching a business in Maidenhead as the town undergoes significant redevelopment over the coming years.

He added: “There’s a lot to be excited about in Maidenhead now.

“There’s a lot of redevelopment planned and Maidenhead is well-known for being a lovely, brilliant town so that’s one of the things that motivated me.

“There’s a lot to look forward to for the future of Maidenhead for sure.”