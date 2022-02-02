Royal Borough responds to concerns over Magnet Leisure Centre video

The Royal Borough has responded to concerns after a video showing ‘urban explorers’ inside the abandoned Magnet Leisure Centre was widely shared this week.

A number of Maidenhead residents have taken to social media to comment on the ‘sad’ sight of the now-empty public building, but fears have also been raised about the security of the building and the amount of equipment left inside.

The council called the YouTube video by Lost Adventures, which has amassed more than 10,000 views, ‘disappointing’ and warned others against the dangers of ‘intruding irresponsibly’ after the leisure centre was entered without permission.

It added security measures, such as windows being boarded from the inside and ‘firmly bolted doors’ will remain in place.

The video features two people walking around inside the empty building, filming different parts, including the swimming pool area, the changing rooms and the former Cheeky Charlies soft play centre.

Commenters online have also pointed out that the video features equipment which appears to have been abandoned, and have argued that it could have been reused.

Paul Banks, a former Magnet Leisure Centre employee, contacted the Advertiser to say it was ‘sad’ to see the old building in its current state, adding it was a ‘shame’ that so much equipment, such as soft play items and trampolines, were left there.

However, the council has said this equipment was at the end of its ‘serviceable life’ and added all useful equipment ‘was transferred to other sites, or given to good causes’.

A council spokesperson, said: “With leisure facilities now provided at our state-of-the-art Braywick Leisure Centre, the site of the former Magnet Leisure centre is set to be redeveloped with much-needed high-quality homes, including affordable homes, as part of the council’s town centre regeneration in partnership with developer Countryside.

“Last month, the council resolved to grant planning permission for the major St Cloud’s Way scheme, and project development is continuing to progress, with a view to construction starting by mid-2022.”

“In the meantime, security measures remain in place to seek to prevent unauthorised entry, including firmly bolted doors and windows boarded from the inside.

“We are working with Countryside to bring about demolition as soon as practically possible. We have seen the disappointing video posted recently on social media.

“Those intruding irresponsibly inside the empty building are risking their own health and safety, and we are liaising with the police in relation to this incident. Anyone with information should call police on 101.”