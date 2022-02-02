Windsor and Maidenhead groups have mixed feelings on new highway code changes

Cyclists, horse riders and people with disabilities have welcomed changes made to the highway code in an attempt to make travelling on roads safer for all.

The code has been changed as of Saturday and includes a new hierarchy of road users which prioritises pedestrians, cyclists and horse riders above motorists, who have greater responsibility to consider other road users.

Windsor & Maidenhead Cycling Action Group member Susy Shearer said she felt the changes improve road safety and travel experience for all user groups in ‘in eminently reasonable and sensible ways.’

“It’s extremely encouraging to see the overriding principles of care, caution and consideration of others’ needs at the very heart of the code,” she said.

“Identifying a ‘hierarchy of users’ and associated priorities has been an essential first step.

“Raising greater consciousness of all users’ responsibilities towards each other, however, will help make important differences for everyone.”

Among the changes, the code clarifies that when people cycling are going straight ahead at a junction, they have priority over traffic waiting to turn into or out of a side road, unless road signs or markings indicate otherwise.

However, Ken Kang, director of Ace Drivewise School of Motoring in Maidenhead, has raised concerns that some drivers may not be aware of the changes.

“We driving instructors teach people to be aware but a normal person, how many times do they look in their mirror before turning?” he said.

“Thirty per cent of people already don’t know anything about the highway code. How are these new rules going to be imposed?”

Another major alteration is the switch in priority between pedestrians and turning vehicles.

Now, when people are crossing or waiting to cross at a junction, other traffic should give way.

Ken says that this could cause problems with pedestrians being less wary of danger when crossing.

“There’re a lot of people up in arms about it [the changes]. It’s a very grey area,” he said.

But Lisa Hughes, vice-chair of the Disability & Inclusion Forum said she hopes that this rule will help more people with disabilities to feel safer as pedestrians.

Motorists have also been told to pass horses or horse-drawn vehicles at speeds under 10mph, allowing at least 2m (6.5 feet) of space.

Karen Meade of Windsor Horse Rangers in Fifield said horse riders are pleased with the speed reduction.

“Anything that makes people think about their speed going past horses is a good thing. I think some people don’t know they’re supposed to slow down,” she said.

“Eight out of ten cars will slow down, but not enough, even when it’s clearly children being led.

“Some people get quite irate when you put your hand up to ask them to slow down, especially if they’ve already taken their foot off – but they haven’t actually slowed down that much.

“I was out with seven young children this week and someone came driving up – I asked her to slow down, but she didn’t, she gave us the V sign,” Karen added.

“People are very frustrated being slowed down for even 30 seconds. If people know they could get fined for speeding past horses, people will slow down.”

To see all the revisions, visit tinyurl.com/34b3x82d