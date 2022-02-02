Maidenhead schoolfriends launch yoga course supporting teenage girls

A new yoga course is being launched by two schoolfriends from Maidenhead to support the emotional and wellbeing of teenage girls.

Move Happy Fitness will be offering the six-week course beginning March 2 – with a free taster session on February 16 – which is specifically designed for girls between the ages of 11 and 16.

Owner Nicola Porter, 38, and Gale Hubbard, 37, will be providing the classes with the pair having known each other since their time at Altwood School.

The classes will be held on Wednesdays from 6.15pm to 7.15pm at St Edmund Campion Parish Centre.

“We know the teenage years are challenging – we remember them well – and this is when activity can really often drop off altogether for girls,” said Gale.

“COVID has also played a role here, and in fact we know 62 per cent of girls have said they are doing less physical activity now than they were before the pandemic.

“Our new course will be not only a physically beneficial practice but also incorporates breath work and mindfulness to help improve focus and confidence.

“It offers stress management tools which can encourage healthy sleep and relaxation, and is a real opportunity for participants to unplug, slow down and connect with one another.”

Move Happy Business owner Nicola Porter, 38, said: “Having these classes on offer means a huge amount to us.

“Our mission is to support women through fitness and movement to feel good about themselves and their lives, because we know when women feel strong and empowered, they can take on anything, and the world is a better place for it.

“This sense of agency and empowerment has to start early, which is why we want to offer girls what we wish we had when we were younger, to help build confidence and resilience, so they can meet all the challenges they face head on.”

For more information, visit www.movehappyfitness.co.uk