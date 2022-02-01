Strawberry Grove owners will 'fight to the end' to save Maidenhead cafe

The owners of an independent café will ‘fight to the end’ to save their Maidenhead store but admitted February could be their last month of trading.

Strawberry Grove has been operating in Bridge Street since 2018, offering shoppers a tasty brunch menu, desserts and alcoholic drinks.

But the company is facing the ‘heart-breaking’ prospect of closing its Maidenhead branch at the end of this month due to rising costs and dwindling footfall in the town.

Stuart Downs, who runs Strawberry Grove with his wife Marta, said: “Since the end of lockdown in summer 2021, the euphoria of being able to reopen has been dampened by massive increases in the costs of doing business.

“Whilst everyone hears the headline of inflation running at five or six per cent, the reality is that it’s actually more like 15 to 20 per cent in our industry.

“Coupled with reduced footfall due to the pandemic it’s a perfect storm for many cafes and restaurants.”

Stuart told the Advertiser Strawberry Grove faces higher costs due to its preference to use fresh locally-sourced goods which can be more expensive.

He added that customers had been deterred by expensive parking in the town centre.

The company, which also has branches in Marlow and Lane End, announced the potential closure of its Maidenhead store on Friday after it revealed it had suffered significant losses in recent months.

But the couple say they have been ‘overwhelmed’ by the public’s support which has given them some hope that the Maidenhead café could be saved.

Stuart said: “We’ve had all these people saying how much they would miss it and to see it gone would be heartbreaking. Since then the café has been really busy.

“I don’t know, Maidonians might be able to save us. Regardless, we’ll keep fighting until the end.”

He added: “Marta and I put our soul into Maidenhead and can’t face losing it.”