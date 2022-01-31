Emergency services called after magnifying mirror ignites fire in Maidenhead

Firefighters were called to blaze in Boyn Hill Avenue this morning (Monday) which was started by sunlight reflecting off a magnifying mirror.

Emergency crews were called to the incident at 9.51am and were on the scene for more than three hours following the fire which started in a bedroom.

One person was treated for smoke inhalation, although they were not taken to hospital.

Firefighters from Langley, Maidenhead and Windsor were sent to the scene alongside an Incident Command Unit and the Aerial Ladder Platform from Whitley Wood. Two officers were also deployed to the area.

A spokesperson for the Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “The fire was believed to have been started by the light reflecting off a magnifying mirror.

“At this time of year, the sun lies quite low in the sky and increases the likelihood of this happening.

“Although these incidents are relatively rare, we would urge residents to be aware of this issue and ensure that any magnifying mirrors or items containing lenses are moved away from direct sunlight.”

For further advice on fire safety in the home, visit www.rbfrs.co.uk/safetyathome