Theresa May MP drops by to The Rose pub after makeover

MP Theresa May dropped by to The Rose pub in Maidenhead today (Friday) to officially mark the venue's refurbishment.

The King Street watering hole has undergone an extensive makeover after being taken over by the Stonegate Pub Company, and is now owned by Ashwin Roda, who said he wants to give the pub a 'good reputation'.

Ashwin - who also runs the Rising Sun pub in Hurley High Street - invited Mrs May down for an official ribbon-cutting ceremony in the town centre this afternoon. He plans to start trading officially tomorrow (Saturday).

Among the refurbishments include new paintwork and table and chairs, while new signage is expected to adorn the exterior by the middle of next week.

Ashwin revealed that the pub will also be opening a kitchen so it can offer food to customers in a restaurant area, including 'pub classics' and 'Indo-Chinese' dishes, which is a combination of Indian and Chinese cuisine.

He told the Advertiser that his aim for The Rose is to give it a better reputation and cater for more customers, with a focus on families and food during the day before transforming into a respected late-night bar venue in the evening.

"The old landlord was there for a very long time, 20 years or so, and Stonegate bought the pub from her," Ashwin said.

"We want to work together with the neighbours because it is very close to some flats - we just want to build relations. The pub has not got a good reputation."

He said that the kitchen is hoped to serve food within two months of opening, while a function room upstairs will also be used for events to make the most of the space on offer.

"We have changed the whole front of the downstairs," Ashwin revealed. "Brand new tables, better chairs, a different look completely.

"We are trying to get in touch with the Rotary Clubs to do some events in our function room upstairs to maximise the use of The Rose."

On Mrs May's visit, Ashwin added: "I know that she is hugely involved in Maidenhead's regeneration and I thought she would be interested in what we were doing.

"Predominantly it will always be a late-license pub but I want it to be a late-license pub with a good reputation."