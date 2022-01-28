Survey launched for future Maidenhead neighbourhood plan

Maidenhead Neighbourhood Forum (MNF) has launched a survey to gather views on a proposed neighbourhood plan for the town.

It comes after the council dismissed a draft submission of a proposed plan by the forum as ‘not appropriate’.

The plan is designed to set out planning policy in further details and on a more local level than the Borough Local Plan, although it cannot directly challenge the BLP. It would cover seven unparished wards in the town.

Andrew Ingram, co-chair of the MNF, said: “One of the arguments made in the borough’s reply to our draft application was that some points we made in favour of Maidenhead as a designated area ‘lacked evidence’ – hence us asking local people for their opinions about whether Maidenhead is ‘appropriate and rational’ as an area to develop a neighbourhood plan.

“Currently Maidenhead is the only part of the borough without a neighbourhood plan either adopted or in development.

“Maidenhead is where 70 per cent of the borough’s development is scheduled to go. The town is going to get 40 per cent bigger, with no neighbourhood plan.

“It’s vital that the voice of Maidenhead is heard as clearly as possible within RBWM.”

To complete the survey, visit:https://surveys.mnf.org.uk/index.php?r=survey/index&sid=629739&lang=en by Monday January 31.