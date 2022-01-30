Feature: Maidenhead United Community Trust is 'for everyone'

When the first lockdown was introduced back in March 2020, we were all forced into our homes creating a sense of isolation and loneliness for many. To help residents across the area, MUFC launched its Community Care Helpline, providing advice and support to hundreds of people who were struggling at the time.

What’s most remarkable about the club’s helpline, and subsequently the wider work its Community Trust does as well, is the fact that many of those involved are volunteers.

With restrictions on social occasions now a thing of the past – hopefully – the Community Trust has begun to focus its efforts elsewhere.

“The Community Care Helpline was set up so quickly by the trust to react and to respond to the community needs,” said Helen Preedy, Maidenhead United Community Trust’s new manager.

“It really built on recruiting volunteers from a number of different sports clubs – not just Maidenhead United, but also wider sports clubs in the community.

“The way [the trust] recruited so quickly, and that people were so willing to offer their time to support other people was fantastic.

“The connections that were made in that time really can be built on now; there are links with the local authority, as well as the rotary clubs and links with the local mosque.

“Those partnerships that were made during that time can really build on supporting other community agendas in the future.”

The Community Trust offers a range of activities. Of course, football is important to a trust associated with Maidenhead United, with walking, girls’ and autism-friendly football all on offer.

The trust also has a range of activities which are less physically demanding, including the annual Macmillan coffee morning at Braywick Leisure Centre and its volunteering programme. The latter sees volunteers become club ambassadors, where they represent the Magpies in the town, as well as coaching opportunities and support on matchdays.

“It’s a really exciting time to be coming in,” explains Helen, who started in her new role on Monday, January 17.

“Obviously, COVID has hit us over the last couple of years, and the environment’s changed quite a lot in terms of activity and health and wellbeing – there’s even more need for it now.

“I’m looking forward to not only building on the existing activities that we offer, but also listening to people to find out what they would like to see in the future.”

On what activities the Community Trust may offer, Helen said: “It doesn’t have to be traditional sports and physical activities, it can be activities that look around socialising – a lot of the most popular activities link with the sport and social offer as part of that.

“I think it is around engaging with some of our community partners, and looking at what the need is, the interest out there and reacting to that, as well as building up our volunteer workforce to be able to support those activities at the right level.”

Obviously, the Maidenhead United Community Trust has links to the football club; however, as Helen explains, you don’t need to be a football fan to get involved.

“There is a strength in linking with football – its such a powerful sport to link with,” she said.

“However, a lot of the activities we’re going to be doing are quite [far] away from York Road, but out in the community instead.

“Of course, there will be the offer where we can get more people down to the ground – obviously we would love to see a wide cross section of the community coming down to the club and make that experience really, really good for them.

“But also, it’s certainly not just about [football]; we’re going to be going out to wider areas across the community where people can’t get into the central areas to do activities.

“We really want the Community Trust to be for everyone. Football is there of course, but it’s much wider than that.”

To find out more about the Community Trust, visit http://www.magpiesinthecommunity.org/.

Email Helen Preedy on helen.preedy@maidenheadunitedfc.org if you are interested in supporting the trust.