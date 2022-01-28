Royal Borough farmer says impact of fly-tipping is 'crippling' business

A farmer says that the impact of fly-tipping on his business is ‘crippling’ as latest figures reveal that the crime has more than doubled in the Royal Borough.

Colin Rayner, one of the directors of Rayner family farms in Horton, called on the Government to ‘wake up’ to the problem, adding that an incident of illegal dumping happens ‘every week’.

Figures from the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) show that instances of fly-tipping in the Royal Borough had increased from 944 in 2019/20 to 2,034 in 2020/21.

Mr Rayner said that he has been forced to place five tonne concrete blocks on each gateway to prevent fly-tippers from entering.

He added that farmers are forced to clear up fly-tipped waste when it is dumped on their land, and then end up paying fees to dispose of it legally.

Mr Rayner said that this, along with extra security measures, add significant costs to the running of his business.

“Fly-tipping is a criminal activity that our Government turn a blind eye to,” he said.

“The council do not have the resources, the police have too much to do, and as a farmer we will have a fly-tipping incident every week.

“We have had incidents of people smashing down gates and dumping a load of tyres and that can cost thousands. We have had to turn our farm into a medieval fort.”

He added: “It is big business.

“These are violent people. A number of farmers elsewhere have been beaten up and threatened.”

Mr Rayner called on offenders to be given ten year jail terms if they are found guilty of fly-tipping, and urged for waste carriers to be regularly checked to ensure they are carrying a valid license.

“It is about time the Government wake up and realise that this is really big business, they do not understand the criminality involved in this,” he added.

“It is crippling. We are already under horrendous pressure – it is constant. We have lots of people talking about it, but nobody ever does something about it.”

The Government says that it has unveiled new plans to crack down on fly-tipping by reforming the waste industry.

This will see increased background checks for firms who move or trade waste, as well as making it easier for regulators to take action against rogue operators, it added.

Potential new proposals will also see the introduction of mandatory digital waste tracking. The Government has opened up two consultations on the above, which close on Friday, April 15.

Environment Minister Jo Churchill MP said: “Together, these reforms will stop criminals abusing the waste system and make it easier to prosecute offenders successfully.”