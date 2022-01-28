Longridge CEO shares hopes for kayaking fundraiser event

The CEO of an activity centre on the River Thames is looking forward to a fun weekend of kayaking as part of a fundraising challenge.

Longridge, in Quarry Wood Road, has partnered up with the RNLI for a Row the Atlantic on the Thames challenge to raise money for both of the charities.

Longridge said there is a 3,241-mile distance between the activity centre near Bisham and Boston Harbour across the Atlantic in the United States.

The challenge asks 500 people, either individually or in teams to paddle a 6.5-mile course on the river, in either a single or double kayak, over the course of the weekend of Friday, April 22 and Sunday, April 24, in an effort to overtake the 3,241-mile distance.

The course, which will start and end at Longridge, will be two laps of a ‘figure of eight course on the non-tidal Thames’, featuring both Gibraltar Island and Taylor Island.

Discussing why they decided to do the challenge, Amanda Foister, CEO of Longridge, told the Advertiser: “It’s very flattering to be asked by the RNLI to do something with us and obviously the RNLI is a massive national charity.

“They do such great stuff like water safety.

“Longridge [is a] small, local charity based on the river so that’s a massive compliment.”

She added: “Both of us have got the same ambition that people will enjoy our waterways safely, so its to promote that you can have fun on the river and the waterways are there to be enjoyed but you’ve got to do it responsibly and safely.

“So it’s to promote that and also to raise a bit of money for some new facilities at Longridge.”

People of all abilities are welcome to take part and just need a basic fitness level and the ability to swim.

Participants can choose when they would like to take part between 10am on Friday, April 22 and 3pm on Sunday, April 24, depending to availability.

Amanda explained that this is the first time this event is being held, but ‘if it works’ then they ‘hope to do it annually’.

Discussing the upcoming event, she added: “We hope that we get a bit of a festival going on.

“There will be lots of other activities going on and stalls and music, so it should be quite a fun weekend for everyone to take part in.”

To participate in the challenge and to find out more information about details including the entry cost and sponsorship/donations visit: https://www.longridge.org.uk/row-the-atlantic/