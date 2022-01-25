Norden Farm puts on magical workshops at Maidenhead schools

There was magic in the air as arts centre Norden Farm treated Maidenhead schools to a series of fun workshops this month.

The Altwood Road venue was at Wessex Primary School in St Adrians Close on January 13 for a 'bottle people' exercise, where youngsters reused plastic bottles to make a person.

Led by Amanda Schenk, the children put paint inside the bottles and shook them up to colour them, before adding body parts.

Wessex Primary teacher Pauline Allies said: “Our children had an amazing morning with Amanda, making an army of bottle people from recycled materials.

"They absolutely loved it. Amanda took the children through the process step by step and they all made completely individual pieces of work."

This workshop was followed by another at Larchfield Primary School in Bargeman Road today (Tuesday), in which a magician showed off his skills to the pupils.

Professional magician and entertainer Roly Richardson gave youngsters a peep into the art of magic and conjuring alongside live props, including a traditional rabbit.

Larchfield teacher Savita Sharma said: “Roly Richardson was absolutely fantastic. The children had a great time. They enjoyed learning about the vanishing lolly sticks and loved stroking his rabbit called Star.”

Both workshops were supplied by Norden Farm's Farm Out programme, funded by the Spoore, Merry and Rixman Foundation.