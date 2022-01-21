Maidenhead Mosque launches mum and baby group for community

A weekly class has been launched by volunteers at Maidenhead Mosque for mothers with young children.

The sessions will take place every Wednesday at the mosque’s community centre in Holmanleaze from 10am to noon.

They are open to all mothers in Maidenhead who have children up to the age of three.

Activities will be available for the youngsters with professional advice also on offer to adults on parenting, managing finances, job-hunting and health-related matters.

Volunteer Shahida Khan, who helped set up the group, said: “A lot of children’s centres have closed down recently due to lack of funds and there wasn’t anywhere for mums to take their children out so we thought let’s do something.

“We want to tackle the isolation that people are feeling lately.

“There’s lots of lockdown babies and this will give people something to get started with as they get back out and about.

“Mums feel isolated as well so hopefully this will help.”

The classes got underway on Wednesday, January 5 with a launch event attended by childcare workers and families from across the town.

Anyone who wants to attend can either turn up on the day or email shahida.bi.khan@googlemail.com for further details.

A donation of £1.50 is recommended for each session and teas and coffees will also be available.