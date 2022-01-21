Parkinson's UK Slough, Windsor and Maidenhead branch appeals for volunteers

The Parkinson’s UK Slough, Windsor and Maidenhead (SWM) branch is appealing for volunteers.

The support group for anybody whose life is affected by Parkinson’s meets on the second Wednesday of each month from 1.30pm to 3.30pm at Burnham Park Hall.

The SWM branch also subsidises a plethora of activities, including tai chi every Thursday in Stoke Poges, yoga every Tuesday morning in Holyport, bowls sessions Friday mornings at Desborough Bowls Club and four-weekly courses of hydrotherapy at Wexham Park Hospital.

A coffee morning also takes place every month on a Wednesday at Dorney Court café, for anybody caring for someone with Parkinson’s.

SWM is currently recruiting a new chairman and is appealing for volunteers to support the group.

The branch welcomes anyone who is flexible and can spare a few hours each month.

For information about the SWM branch activities or to talk about volunteering roles, contact chairman Paulann Walker by email at chairman@parkinsonsswm.org.uk or contact Josie Taylor by email at jltaylor@parkinsons.org.uk or by phone on 03442253744.