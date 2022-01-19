Take a look inside Maidenhead's new Bardo Lounge

A new restaurant and bar has officially opened at a Maidenhead regeneration scheme today (Wednesday), offering a 'cosy retreat' in High Street.

Bardo Lounge started trading this morning at the Shanly Homes Waterside Quarter development in High Street.

Bristol-based restaurant franchise Loungers – which also runs the Cosy Club franchise – is behind the new eatery,

The firm says Bardo Lounge will create 25 jobs for people in the area and offer a ‘retro-inspired cosy retreat’, with vintage sofas and old school benches adding to a unique feel in the bar.

A selection of games and books, colouring pencils and pads and a full children’s menu will be available for youngsters.

Sophia Stancer, from Loungers, said: “Finishing touches are being applied to the site and the Bardo team is looking forward to connecting with locals via fundraising projects for local causes and generally being a hub for community groups for their meet-ups.

“A community noticeboard is available for those wanting to publicise events and a book swap area will be kept well stocked.

“The team will also be holding regular fundraising events as part of their commitment to making a difference in the community.”

Loungers says that Bardo Lounge ‘will cater for all tastes throughout the day’, with gluten free and vegan options.

The menu also features tapas, burgers, salads and sandwiches, while a range of puddings and cakes will also be on offer.

In addition, there will be days during the week offering certain deals on items, such as ‘Tapas Tuesday’.

Opening hours for Maidenhead’s newest eatery are Sunday-Wednesday 9am-11pm and Thursday-Saturday 9am-midnight.

The dining spot forms part of the final phase of Shanly’s waterside development, which includes more than 250 new homes in the town centre.

The addition of Bardo Lounge follows the opening of Coppa Club, on the ground floor of The Picturehouse, artisan cafe Bakedd, while Mediterranean deli-restaurant Sauce and Flour is hoped to open early next month.

