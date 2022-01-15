Remember When: Maidenhead hit by coldest temperatures since 1895

1977: Maidenhead’s new outpatients’ department in Courthouse Road officially opened its doors.

It was nearly seven months behind schedule and the general reaction from administrators was relief that the unit was at last

operational.

1987: The town suffered its coldest weather since 1895 as Arctic conditions hit the area.

Daytime temperatures plummeted to -8.9C, the coldest recorded so far that century, and icy winds added to the bitter cold.

The weather caused transport chaos and played havoc with Maidenhead United’s fixture list after its pitch was rendered unplayable.

But some decided to make the most of the snow by taking a trip to Punt Hill for a spot of sledging.

1987: A group of young people made a splash for charity during a Swimarathon at the Magnet Leisure Centre.

The event involved 45 swimmers and raised more than £2,000 for the British Heart Foundation.

1992: Campaigners jumped on a double-decker bus to attend the start of a three-week public inquiry into Biffa’s controversial plans to extend its Fifield waste tip.

Protesters from Bray Landfill Action Group met at Braywood Memorial Hall to travel over to Shire Hall in Reading and hear the case.

The vintage double-decker bus was owned by local collector, Dr Colin Billington, and covered in posters saying ‘close Biffa’s dump’. It was followed down the M4 by a convoy of residents with banners and placards.

1992: The Maidenhead Lions Swimarathon continued to grow, with 87 teams from firms, schools and clubs taking part, as well as Thames Valley Police’s underwater search section.

Entrants at the Magnet swam a total of 4,719 laps – or about 145 miles – and raised £14,800.

1997: Countdown star Carol Vorderman was picking winners at Maidenhead Library.

Borrowers who used the electronic self-service system for checking out books put their receipts into a prize draw and Vorderman was asked to pick out five names.

The event marked the relaunch of the self-issue system, which had previously been trialled in 1995.