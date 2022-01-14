Plans to build two 20m 5G masts in Maidenhead

A communications company is looking to upgrade two phone masts at land off Bath Road and Shoppenhangers Road – increasing their height to 20m.

Telecoms company Cornerstone is a newly formed joint venture company by Vodafone and O2.

It has put forward two separate planning applications for new masts in Maidenhead.

On land opposite 1 Bath Road, it is looking to replace the existing 14m street pole with a 20m 5G mast, with six antennas and three remote radio heads (transceivers).

Cornerstone says the proposed height of the upgrade has been ‘kept to its technical minimum’.

The six-metre increase is intended to increase the coverage for the area and Cornerstone expects it to provide ‘good coverage’.

The company also claims the colour and design of the new pole have been ‘deliberately chosen so as not to detract from its surrounding environment’.

To see this planning application, put reference number 21/02973/FULL into the Royal Borough’s planning portal.

The company is also planning to replace the existing 15m mast on the verge adjacent to the Esso garage on Shoppenhangers with a new 20m one.

According to site plans, the surrounding tree level is about 13m.

To see all submitted documents for this application, enter reference 21/02944/FULL into the portal.