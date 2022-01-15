Fat-busting football season kicks off in Maidenhead

A six-a-side football programme that has helped 85 men in Berkshire lose more than 750 pounds last year kicked-off in Maidenhead yesterday (Friday, January 14).

The club, organised by MAN v FAT Football, will take place on Friday evenings from 7pm at Cox Green Leisure Centre, Highfield Lane.

In collaboration with the Royal Borough, the Maidenhead programme is offering free 14-week seasons to players, subject to completion of 10 weeks of the programme.

MAN v FAT Football clubs already take place in Reading and Slough, where 85 men have lost a combined 338kg (750 pounds) in 2021.

The programme is specifically aimed at men with a BMI of higher than 27.5.

According to Public Health England figures, around 63.9 per cent of adults in Windsor and Maidenhead are classed as overweight or obese, above the national average of 62.8 per cent.

Before matches, players are weighed, which is followed by a 30-minute game of six-a-side, with extra goal bonuses awarded to teams based on the amount of weight players have lost.

Richard Crick, head of MAN v FAT Football, says: “We are delighted to be expanding our programme in Berkshire following many successful years of helping men lose weight and improve their lifestyle in the county.

“MAN v FAT isn’t just about losing weight, it’s about enjoying sport in a friendly environment, learning about healthy lifestyle and diet – while making new friends.

“We still have places for players in the new Maidenhead league, so if you are looking to make a positive change in the new year, get in touch to sign up.”

Players can join up at www.manvfat.com/football, or email football@manvfat.com, or call 0333 006 8331 for information.