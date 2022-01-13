Public notices: Football club seeks more freedom of operation hours

In the public notices this week, a multitude of roads are set for closure towards the end of January in Hurley, Cookham and Bisham.

Roads

The Borough is seeking to close the road at Honey Lane, Hurley from the northern boundary of Beech Lodge northward to its junction with A4130 Henley Road.

The proposed order will be in operation daily between 8am and 6pm from Monday, January 31 until Friday, February 11.

This is to facilitate works on the highway, namely to perform fibre broadband ducting works. The diversion route will be via Honey Lane, Burchetts Green Road and Henley Road.

Another closure in the area is at Hurley Lane from its junction with A4130 Henley Road to its junction with A404 at Hurley to allow Gigaclear contractors to undertake ‘essential fibre optic cable installations.’

Restrictions begin at 8am on January 17 and will continue for no longer than 18 months – but it is expected that work will be completed by 6pm on Janurary 31.

The alternative route will be via Henley Road then along A404 from Burchetts Green northwards to Henley Road junction and by this route in reverse.

Howe Lane, from its junction with Drift Road to its junction with Westley Mill, is also set for closure from 9am on Tuesday, February 1 until 4pm on Thursday, February 3.

The alternative route will be via Howe Lane, B3018 Twyford road, Church Hill, Church Lane, Tilehurst Lane, Forest Road, A3095 Maidenhead Road, A330 Ascot Road and Drift Road.

The closure is so that carriageway repairs can be completed safely.

A further road closure is planned Kings Lane from its junction with Cookham Dean Bottom to its junction with Dean Lane.

This will be in operation between 9.30ams and 3.30pm on Wednesday, February 2. The alternative route is via Dean Lane and Cookham Dean Bottom.

Another closure is set for A308 Marlow Road to its junction with Dungrove Hill Lane for fibre broadband ducting works.

It will be closed each night between 7.30pm and 6am, starting Tuesday, February 1 until Monday, February 14.

The diversion route will be via Lee Lane, Pinkneys Drive and A308 Marlow Road.

Lastly, Hurley Lane, Bisham will also be closed for its entire length between 8am and 6pm from Monday, January 17 until Monday 31.

The diversion route is to be via A4130 Henley Road and A404.

Planning

Cookham Dean Football Club is looking to have a condition of its planning permission changed so its formal hours at its location in Long Lane can extend to 10pm – rather than 5pm.

The current restrictions at its site in Long Lane were imposed ‘to protect the residential amenity from unacceptable levels of noise, smells or fumes beyond the site boundaries.’

Cookham Dean Football Club says this is ‘puzzling’ because ‘this is not a residential area’.

“Moreover, sports pitches and associated sports pavilions are not generally regarded as significant generators of noise,” the club wrote.

“The conditions have the effect of preventing the proper use of an otherwise hugely beneficial community asset. [They] prevent any evening training sessions on the site [and] board meetings or team meetings in the pavilion that could not possibly be the source of any perceptible harm to [residents].”

