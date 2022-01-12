Award-winning craft beer venue to open in Maidenhead

An award-winning micro pub featuring a range of unique craft beers is coming to Maidenhead.

A Hoppy Place, named pub of the year by the Slough, Windsor and Maidenhead branch of the Campaign for Real Ale in 2021, is opening in Countryside’s Watermark development.

The venue will be on the ground floor of Trinity Place, in Park Street, with craft beer lovers able to choose from up to 200 different drops as well as a selection of wine, cider and soft drinks.

Co-founders Dave and Naomi Hayward opened their first branch in St Leonards Road, Windsor, in August 2019 but admitted they always had their sights set on a watering hole in Maidenhead.

Dave, who lives near Castle Hill, said: “We want to create a little community in Maidenhead and get people to come in and treat us as their local as well.

“Berkshire has a fantastic set of local breweries.

“ If it’s a bit obscure and you won’t find it in any other pub then you’ll hopefully find it in ours.”

The venue will stock an array of cans and bottles across its fridges for takeaway.

Customers will also be able to stop and enjoy a drink from a selection of taps in the pub.

The company attempted to overcome the challenges of the COVID-19 lockdown through deliveries and hosting online beer-tasting events.

But Dave said he hopes people will return to enjoying a drink and socialising with like-minded people in venues such as A Hoppy Place

He added: “We welcome every level of drinker.

“We’re not stopping people, please come in and chat to us and we’ll find something you like.

“I’ve lived here for the best part of the decade and it’s nice to see a part of the town is on the way up.”

The drinking spot is expected to open in the last weekend of March but no official date has been confirmed yet.