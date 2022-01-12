Danny Edwards reveals pride over Cox Green headteacher role

Cox Green School’s new headteacher says he’s proud to be leading a school which he has ‘fallen in love with’.

Danny Edwards officially started in his new role on January 4, replacing acting headteacher Cathrin Thomas.

The 42-year-old joined the academy as deputy headteacher four years ago and has been a key member of the school’s senior leadership team throughout the challenging coronavirus pandemic.

He told the Advertiser: “Taking on the role as headteacher is really exciting because there’s so much potential at Cox Green with the local community, students, parents and staff.

“It’s a school I’ve kind of fallen in love with.”

Students across the borough have faced significant upheaval over the past two academic years with the introduction of remote learning, changes to exams and restrictions on socialising due to COVID-19.

Mr Edwards praised his students for the way they have handled themselves during the pandemic and adapted to ever-changing COVID-19 measures in school.

He said: “The students the last two years have surprised us every single day. They respond so quickly and resiliently against all the things that are going on around them.

“I’ve been unbelievably impressed by how well they’ve responded to what’s gone on with exams, changing rules and masks.

“It makes you just realise how lucky we are to have these young people at our school and they’re able to still achieve in these very difficult circumstances.”

Cox Green’s new headteacher said he is keen for students to get as many opportunities as possible playing sport, enjoying performing arts and socialising after a challenging few years.

Football continues to be a major passion for Mr Edwards, who manages non-league outfit Uxbridge FC in the Isthmian South Central Division.

He added: “Football has always been a major part of my life and I’ve been in non-league pretty much my whole life.

“I understand how much of a major part sport was for me at school and I just loved representing my school and I’m passionate about Cox Green students getting their chance.”