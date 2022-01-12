Offices in town centre could be turned into flats

A planning application has been put forward to turn two floors of office space in the High Street into a single flat.

The site is a three-storey building which houses Prospect Estate Agents. It has a brick facade which fronts onto the pedestrianised section of the High Street.

The new two-bed flat would require a change of use for the first and second floor from offices to residential, as well as changing to the existing shop front for better access.

The ground floor commercial unit would be unaffected by the proposed development.

The offices were previously used in connection with the estate agency.

Applicant Prospect Holdings says the upper floors of the building have been vacant ‘for some time’ and residential use ‘would ensure the continued investment in the building which would be beneficial to the character and appearance of the conservation area.’

Though the proposal would technically result in the loss of office floor space, Prospect Holdings said the impact on employment would be ‘negligible’.

The proposed development would also be car-free. No external amenity space will be provided.

To see all the planning documents, enter reference 21/03708/FULL into the Royal Borough’s planning portal.