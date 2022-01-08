Remember When: Roger Moore arrived in style

1972: The Saint and The Persuaders star Roger Moore arrived at Maidenhead’s Esso Motor Hotel, complete with cigar and an Aston Martin DBS V8 (main picture).

The future James Bond star was in town to attend an end-of-year conference for Faberge, the perfume and bath product company for which Moore served as an executive director.

1987: A quick-thinking lorry driver avoided a serious chemical spillage by driving straight to the fire station at Hines Meadow as his cab filled with acid fumes.

After firemen from three stations spent over an hour tackling a leaking container of hydrochloric acid inside the lorry, driver Michael Whalley was praised for his brave actions.

1992: Celebrities were in Maidenhead to attend the town hall wedding of Julian Lawrence – son of the late Rolling Stones guitarist Brian Jones – and Virginia Lee Perkins.

Guest included folk singer Donovan, the groom’s step-father, and songwriter Lionel Bart, his godfather.

1992: A Maidenhead landlord who went to the aid of police officers struggling with two raiders was presented with a special award at a town hall ceremony.

in March 1991, Geoff Walters, landlord of the Brewers Tea House, had just called ‘last orders’ when alarm bells rang at the nearby Cheapjacks clothing store.

Two off-duty police officers who were in the pub went to investigate and found two men walking through broken glass with an armful of jeans.

In the struggle which followed, one officer crashed through a plate glass window with one of the burglars.

Geoff arrived on the scene and subdued the second raider while the second officer went to help his colleague.

1997: A much-loved pet came to the rescue when fire swept through the living room of a flat in Maidenhead.

Scottie dog Nessie bounded into the bedroom of the flat, in Ludlow Road, to wake her sleeping owners Lorna Smith and John Corr.

The couple soon became aware of smoke spreading through the flat and managed to leave the building, taking Nessie with them.

1997: Baby-sitting a stick insect for the school holidays turned out to be more than one schoolboy bargained for.

Jonathan Borrows, of Burford School, agreed to look after the class pet, an Indian stick insect, but the creature took it upon itself to lay hundreds of eggs.

It left Jonathan with about 50 baby insects and potentially hundreds more.