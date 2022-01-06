Call for volunteers to plant 8,000 trees at Ockwells Park

A community tree planting day has been organised to help plant 8,000 trees at Ockwells Park.

The project is being spearheaded by the Royal Borough and its charity partner Groundwork South to increase biodiversity within the park.

The trees are being planted to extend and connect the existing woodlands around Thrift Wood, the extension of Ockwells Park that was bought by the council in 2016.

The council is hoping the initiative will create new scrub and woodland habitats which combine to form a 2km wildlife corridor running alongside the M4.

Green-fingered residents can help out by volunteering at the family tree planting day which runs from 11am to 3pm on Saturday, January 15.

Councillor Donna Stimson, cabinet member for climate change, sustainability, parks and countryside, said: “Planting trees is an important part of our Environment and Climate Strategy which sets out our vision and actions to achieve the borough’s net-zero emissions target by 2050 at the latest.

“We want to maximise the potential for tree planting on council-owned land to help sequester carbon dioxide, enhance biodiversity and create green spaces for both residents and visitors to enjoy.”

The latest planting will be part of the Queen’s Green Canopy, an initiative created to mark Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee.

Once completed, it will bring the number of trees planted around the borough since 2019 to almost 20,000.

Volunteers attending the planting day on January 15 can park at Ockwells Café and follow the signs for a 10-minute walk to the tree planting site.

Children must be accompanied, do dress for outdoors and bring your own spade.

Anyone who can’t attend the event can get involved in planting sessions run by volunteer groups including GoodGym or The Conservation Volunteers. Email braywick@groundwork.org.uk for further details.