Public notices: Road closures around Oldfield and Cookham

In the public notices this week, there are two road closure orders – one in Cookham and the other in Maidenhead.

The Royal Borough is looking to close Terry’s Lane, Cookham, from its junction with Grange Road to the junction with The Moor.

The closure is set to begin at 9.30am and finish at 3.30pm daily – beginning Thursday, January 13 and expected to finish by 4pm on Saturday, February 19.

The reason for this prohibition is allow Openreach telecommunications contractors to complete essential maintenance work to equipment.

As a result, there is a likelihood of danger to the public.

The alternative route for all vehicles affected by this restriction will be via Grange Road, Station Hill and The Pound – and in this route in reverse.

The council is also looking to prohibit driving on Norden Road between its junctions with Desborough Crescent and Altwood Road between the hours of 9.30am and 3.30pm daily.

This is set to begin on Friday, January 21, at 9.30am and expected to finish by 3.30pm on the same day.

The work is to allow wastewater utility contractors, Lanes Group Plc, to undertake essential sewer cleaning work to the carriageways in safety.

The alternative route for all vehicles affected is to be via Norreys Drive, Shoppenhangers Road, A308, Castle Hill, Bath Road and Wootton Way – and this route in reverse.

If works take longer than expected, the maximum length for each traffic order is 18 months.

Access for residents and businesses within the boundary of both of the restricted roads will be maintained at all times.

Imposed restrictions apply only when traffic signs are lawfully displayed.

Address any queries to Alysse Strachan, traffic manager, Town Hall, St Ives Road, Maidenhead, Berkshire SL6 1RF.

Click here to view all this week's public notices.