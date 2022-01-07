Plan to convert house to supported home for care leavers

A developer is looking to convert a house in Maidenhead into supported living home for young people leaving care.

Moxie Gibson Consultancy and Training is proposing to change the current use of a house in Clare Road into a six-bedroom, 24-hour supported living accommodation for young people aged 16 and over.

The proposed home would look after young people with emotional, learning, social and behavioural difficulties who cannot live with their family.

They may have had numerous placement breakdowns in the past, originated from a failed fostering and adoption, or it may be their first care placement.

The typical length of stay would be one to two years, based on each young person's level of independence.

The home, if it goes forward, is planned to accommodate eight young people, referred to the service.

Each will be supported to enter or to stay in employment, education or training, and the company proposes to work with local colleges, employers, training providers and sports facilities.

The company is privately owned, with a management team drawn from social services, health, charities and the commercial world.

It expects to place at least eight staff on the site, including support workers and specialists, all in-house (no agency staff).

The home would be inspected for quality and effectiveness by either Ofsted or the Care Quality Commission (CQC)

Currently, developers are looking to obtain a certificate of lawfulness.

This is essentially a means of obtaining a decision from the planning authority without requiring planning permission.

To view the application, visit the Royal Borough’s planning portal and enter reference 21/03541/CPU.