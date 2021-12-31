The Advertiser's best snaps of 2021

Maidenhead Advertiser photographer Ian Longthorne has reflected on an extraordinary year of snapping for the Advertiser and has chosen some of his favourite pictures from the last 12 months.

From the homecoming of Team GB heroes, to Hollywood faces at Maidenhead United, Ian has been there every step of the way to capture the moment.

Ian said: "2021 - the year we learnt to live with COVID, mask wearing and social distancing was still in place.

"Highlights included the homecoming of Tom Dean, the double gold medal winning Olympian, and the Maidenhead Christmas lights switch-on event at the Town Hall.

"A surprise took place at Maidenhead United Football Club with the guest appearance of film star and Wrexham AFC owner, Ryan Reynolds.

"Another surprise was when a train passenger took the chance to question MP Theresa May at the unveiling of the new station forecourt."

Flick through the gallery above to view Ian's favourite shots from a memorable year in Maidenhead.