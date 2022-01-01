Maidenhead Foodshare 'going strong' despite increased need

Maidenhead Foodshare has been going strong throughout the pandemic despite the increased need for its services – thanks to volunteers.

Part of its growth is due to Maidenhead having ‘some of the most generous people,’ said trustee Debbie Gee.

One of those people is Jim Alexander from Cox Green, who has been collecting crates for Foodshare from Waitrose twice a week for about four or five years. More recently, Jim has begun baking brownies for the foodbank as well to go with his collection.

“It’s an easy thing to do, it takes minutes. I’ve very much of the belief that if everyone did one small thing, society would be that much better,” he said. “It’s quite often only small things we have to do.”

James Mulchrone, director of Mr James Marlow Menswear, has been helping Foodshare for about a year.

He began with deliveries to people’s homes during the height of COVID-19 restrictions, when fewer people could get out and about.

Over time he ‘slowly got more involved’ in Foodshare and now deals directly with customers, handing out food bags.

“It’s been a real eye-opener,” he said. “It’s something everyone should get involved with in any capacity they can.”

When delivering, James was just exchanging a greeting or having a quick chat with people on their doorsteps. By contrast, working inside Foodshare lends itself to more in-depth conversation.

“You can talk to someone about how their day has been, how their week’s been going, and help them, not just with food,” he said.

“You would be amazed how people haven’t had any interaction at all that day.”

Sally Haseler, alongside her husband, Cllr Phil Haseler, has set up a drop-box at their home in Cox Green for Foodshare drop-offs, as part of Cox Green SOS support group, set up during COVID.

During the pandemic, there was more online shopping, reducing donations to Foodshare. Ordinarily, shoppers might pick up a couple of extra items and drop them in the donation boxes.

The Cox Green drop-box donors give anything from a couple of products to whole bags of shopping each week.

“It’s nice to be able to help make a difference – it’s only a bit of time, at the end of the day,” said Sally.

Winter Hill Golf Club has also supported the foodbank, raising £17,000 from fundraising events and donations from its members. The club made Foodshare its charity for the year at the beginning of February.

“We were staggered at the number of people suffering from food poverty in the town and surrounds where we live,” said Vanessa Evans, Lady Captain at the club.

“We were also surprised and impressed by the wide range of support provided by Foodshare beyond the weekly food parcels given to those in need.”

Foodshare supports the homeless, distributes free lunches to families normally dependent on free school meals, supply breakfast clubs, and work to alleviate the isolation which often goes hand-in-hand with food insecurity.