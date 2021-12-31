Maidenhead's Team GB heroes recognised in New Year Honours list

Two of Maidenhead’s Team GB heroes have been recognised in the New Year Honours list, which celebrates the achievements and service of ‘extraordinary people’ across the UK.

Released this evening (Friday), the annual list saw Olympic double gold-medal winning swimmer Tom Dean awarded an MBE for services to swimming – while fellow athlete Jeanette Chippington was given an OBE for services to caneoing after claiming bronze at the Paralympics.

Elsewhere, Maidenhead Bridge Rotary Club’s Lisa Hunter has been awarded a British Empire Medal (BEM) for services to the community in the town during COVID-19.

In South Bucks, Marlow’s Hamaad Karim – a student mentor - was given the same accolade for voluntary services to students and the wider community in the pandemic.

Adam Prince, formerly of Burnham but now living in Staffordshire, features on the list of new BEM recipents for his services to the community in the village.

While Rosemary O’Hagan, from High Wycombe, also got a BEM for services to the community in Bourne End and Wooburn during coronavirus.

A total of 1,122 candidates have been selected at BEM, MBE and OBE level – 361 have been awarded a BEM; 508 an MBE and 253 an OBE.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: “These recipients have inspired and entertained us and given so much to their communities in the UK or in many cases around the world.

“The honours are an opportunity for us to thank them, as a country, for their dedication and outstanding contribution.”

Sir Hugh Robertson, chairman of the British Olympic Association, also paid tribute to the athletes featured on the list following a hugely successful Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games for Team GB in the summer.

“The Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games were the most testing ever for everyone involved but most particularly the athletes,” he said.

“They lit up the British summer with a series of outstanding performances and fully deserve the recognition that they have received in this year’s list. They, genuinely, did the country proud.”