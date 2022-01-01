Remember When: Post-Christmas fun and games

1976: The Grimm Players were getting ready for January performances of Robin Hood at Maidenhead Town Hall.

Ticket sales were going well for the original production, written by Jane Crowhurst and Jonathan Miall – Grimm’s eighth home-grown musical in 10 years.

1981: The Mayor, Cllr Arthur Jacob, was invited to numerous parties over the Christmas and New Year period.

They included a visit to the Stafferton Way depot, to thank the workers who emptied the bins and gritted the roads, and their colleagues who planted out the flower bed and cut the grass.

1986: Cookham Dean Primary School put on a 1980s-style production of Cinderella in the run-up to Christmas.

The play raised £170 for the Blue Peter Sight Saver Appeal.

1991: Porteus Swingin’ Blue Jeans – better known as Bumble – picked up four first prizes at the National Cat Show at Olympia.

The eight-month-old short-hairest British blue was bred by Celia Leighton of Willow House Cattery and owned by Maidenhead’s Ann Ivinson.

Ann said: “We have never done anything like this before, but we entered him in four classes and he won four firsts, including best male kitten.”

1991: A record number of people took part in an annual fun run held in aid of the National Trust at Cliveden.

The limit of 400 competitors was full by November and a further 100 people who wanted to join in had to be turned down.

Those who took part enjoyed excellent running and weather condtions as they pounded along the six-mile course through the

estate’s beautiful grounds.

1991: Glorious sunshine, warmer than usual temperatures and not a sign of rain did wonders for an annual charity fun and games sessions on Boxing Day morning in Cookham Dean.

The event crashed its way into the record books by attracting the biggest number of participating teams, a 500-plus crowd of spectators and raising £300 for causes for the elderly.

The games were a complete contrast to the 1990 event, which was staged in appalling conditions and watched by few.