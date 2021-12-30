Advertiser review of the year: December

A stark reminder that the pandemic is far from over arrived in the shape of the new Omicron variant.

New measures, including mask wearing in most indoor settings and vaccine passports for larger venues, came in to help slow the spread as adults were encouraged to get their booster jabs.

Independent shops said trade was lower than expected as Christmas approached, while pubs and restaurants saw bookings cancelled as concern over the new variant increased.

Meanwhile, travellers struggled to get home as the Government changed rules and placed some countries on the red list. The Advertiser

reported on two cases where Maidenhead residents were stranded in South Africa as flights were cancelled and quarantine hotels became fully booked.

The Government was put under pressure to provide clarity on the measures it would be taking to slow the spread of the variant, but it confirmed there would be no additional restrictions introduced in England for Christmas and New Year.

The Borough Local Plan and Maidenhead Golf Course remained big talking points, as a pre-Christmas meeting to rubber stamp the BLP was scheduled, rescheduled and then cancelled altogether.

One event that did go ahead was another protest again the proposed golf club development, while comments from the cabinet member for planning that objections to the project were ‘relatively recent’ prompted a flurry of letters disagreeing with the assessment.

Another building project made headlines, as plans to build hundreds of flats at the former Magnet Leisure Centre site were approved, despite one councillor likening the scheme to a ‘prison village’.

Bins were also back on the agenda following the revelation that the switch to fortnightly general waste collections was going to bring additional costs which could rise to £895,000.

Despite concerns about new restrictions, excitement for Christmas continued to build, with Maidenhead Round Table bringing back Father Christmas’ popular tour around the town, while a sea of Santas dashed around Marlow for charity.

The Boxing Day Games in Cookham Dean also made a return, with teams putting the Christmas Day excess behind them by competing in a series of wacky challenges.