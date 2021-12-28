Review of the Year: July

After more than a year of restrictions to curb the spread of coronavirus, July 19 saw all

restrictions on social contact lifted on the so-called ‘Freedom Day’.

The easing of restrictions was only possible due to the sacrifices many had made on civil liberties, as well as the uptake in vaccinations with all adults offered a jab by the end of the month.

As the country celebrated being able to enjoy a pint in the warm weather with friends and family, there was even further cause for celebration as Maidenhead’s Tom Dean won two golds at the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

No matter, the success in the pool at the end of the month was pre-empted by the annual Swimarathon at the start, which had been moved back from its usual January date.

Further Olympic medals for Jack Beaumont in the rowing helped elevate Maidenhead – were it an independent nation – to seventh in the standings in the opening days of the Games.

The results put Team GB on a path to a successful Olympics, although it was not the only path in the news.

As some residents celebrated the reopening of a path after its controversial closure, namely Valley Walk just outside the town centre, others fought to keep another one closed as a petition was submitted against the opening of Battlemead’s East Field.

Away from the land and onto the river, July also saw the return of Swan Upping after a year’s absence as the Queen’s Swan Marker conducted a census of the Thames’ swans.

It was a sea of red on the river that day, although spectators on the riverbanks were not the only ones seeing red after Tory councillors voted against a report recommending the formation of a Windsor Town Council.

Many residents were fed up with seeing red altogether, as the Oldfield Road junction works which had caused much upset and frustration finally came to an end.