Advertiser Review of the Year: April

April was tinged with sadness after the Duke of Edinburgh passed away at the age of 99.

Prince Philip had played a key role supporting charities across the Royal Borough throughout his lifetime.

Organisations such as the Prince Philip Trust Fund and several rotary clubs were among those to pay tribute to the Queen’s late husband.

Hundreds travelled to Windsor to lay floral tributes to the Duke and The Long Walk’s Cambridge Gate was inundated with letters and flowers.

But Thames Valley Police urged people to pay their respects from home due to the country still being subject to restrictions banning mass gatherings.

The nation fell silent while Prince Philip’s funeral took place at St George’s Chapel on Saturday, April 17.

The sound of the Band of the Household Cavalry could be heard throughout the streets of Windsor as the Duke’s coffin was carried out of the chapel and placed on a specially-adapted Land Rover.

The long-awaited reopening of hairdressers, shops and pubs came as a welcome relief for businesses and residents alike.

The nation had endured almost four months of no haircuts, no retail therapy and no socialising in much-loved pubs due to the coronavirus lockdown.

And people returned in their droves to their favourite spots on Monday, April 12 for the most significant step on the Government’s roadmap out of lockdown.

Discussions over the future of Maidenhead also continued in April as the council revealed its plans to review the status of the town hall.

The civic building, which famously starred in the Carry On films, did not align with the council’s climate strategy due to its poor energy performance, the local authority said.

But members of the public urged the Royal Borough not to hand over the building to developers with council leader Andrew Johnson insisting no ‘fire sale’ was intended.