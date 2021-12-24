Rotary and Lions clubs team up to provide gifts to homeless people

Homeless people in Maidenhead and Windsor are set to receive some seasonal good cheer thanks to a joint initiative by three of the borough’s service organisations.

Maidenhead Bridge Rotary Club, Maidenhead Rotary Club and Maidenhead Lions Club have teamed up to provide 30 goodie bags packed with fun and practical items ranging from socks and toothpaste to chocolate Santas. The initiative is co-ordinated by Rotarian Eddie Piekut, who is also a volunteer for the RBWM Primary Care Service for the Homeless.

He said: “If I was on the street I would be really chuffed to get one of these bags. It would give me a real lift to know someone was thinking about me this Christmas.”

He added: “It’s great to be part of the borough’s overall approach to the homeless.

“With help from RBWM’s ‘Make Every Adult Matter’ Rough Sleepers Team and Browns Community Services CIC we will ensure these bags provide some Christmas cheer to those in need.”

Lions president Karen Brown said: “The presents are part of the Lions’ overall approach to Christmas in 2021, where we are delivering vouchers to some of our town’s vulnerable people and their families to let them know Lions are still out there assisting the community.”

Nas Parkes, president of Maidenhead Bridge Rotary Club, said: “Winter is a very difficult time for people without a permanent roof over their heads, especially during the pandemic and this will help bring them a bit of festive cheer.”

President of Maidenhead Rotary Club Martin Trepte added: “This is a great initiative and shows what can be achieved when the town’s service clubs work together.”