Remember When: M4 'missing link' officially opened

1971: Children gathered around the piano for a sing-song as they got in the party spirit for Christmas at St Joseph’s in Maidenhead.

1971: The final 50-mile ‘missing link’ of the M4 was officially opened in Holyport, completing the London-South Wales

motorway.

More than 300 guests watched in drizzling rain at the new Holyport interchange as Michael Heseltine, Parliamentary Under Secretary of State at the Department of the Environment, declared the road open.

Before he cut the blue ribbon spanning the westbound carriageway, he spoke of ‘a day of

records in the construction of Britain’s roads’.

1971: Grand Prix racing driver Tim Schenken was celebrating after passing his driving test.

The 28-year-old Australian, who lived in Maidenhead, swapped his Brabham for a Ford Cortina and passed at the first attempt.

The Sydney-born racer had been using an international licence, but needed a British licence after he bought a house.

1976: Strange things were happening at the Golden Ball pub, shortly after new landlords Brian and Doreen Brown moved in.

The two bars were repeatedly plunged into darkness for short periods, despite none of the nearby hosues encountering any problems and the electricity board being unable to offer an explanation.

Brian speculated it could be a ghost, looking to show the new landlord ‘who was boss’.

1991: Cubs from throughout Maidenhead gathered at Altwood School for a big birthday party to celebrate 75 years of the cub scout movement.

About 350 children played party games and took part in a chocolate treasure hunt before renewing their cub promise.

The youngsters also presented a cheque for £267 to the Royal National Institute for the Blind.

1996: Buzz Lightyear fans went to infinity and beyond – and the Nicholsons Centre – to get their hands on the sell-out action toy.

The draw for what was probably the country’s last unclaimed toy, which was picked up at an auction by children’s entertainer Poz, saw hundreds of excited youngsters and their hopeful parents gather at the shopping centre.

Emlyn Lumley, of Twyford, won the doll for his daughter Rebecca, while the draw raised £315 for Thames Valley Adventure Playground.