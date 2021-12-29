Advertiser October review: Maidenhead given Hollywood treatment

Maidenhead was given the Hollywood treatment and climate change was hot on the agenda as October rolled around.

Actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney paid a surprise visit to Maidenhead United’s York Road ground as they watched their Wrexham team in action for the first time on October 26.

The pair soon became the butt of fans jokes, with the Magpies’ supporters singing: ‘Ryan Reynolds, you bought the wrong club’ as the Welsh side went down 3-2.

The issue of climate change ahead of the November COP26 summit in Glasgow was brought home to Maidenhead as green groups kickstarted the ‘COPtober’ initiative.

A series of green events took place across the Royal Borough to highlight the climate emergency and what people can do to improve their carbon footprint.

Elsewhere, a man in Windsor must have been wondering what he’d ever done wrong as he reported being struck by human waste from an aeroplane whilst in his garden.

A Royal Borough meeting heard the man was outside his home at the time when the sewage from the plane – which ‘wasn’t frozen’ – covered himself, the garden and garden umbrellas.

October was a big month for hospitality as Jafor Solim Uddin, chef at The Fat Buddha in Bridge Street, won the title of ‘best chef’ at this year’s Curry Life Awards.

Elsewhere, the owner of The Crown at Burchetts Green said it was time to ‘rattle a new drum’ as he prepared to leave and open a new business in a nearby town. Simon Bonwick said his time at the pub had come to a ‘natural’ end.

There was disappointment for festival-goers as the popular Let’s Rock the Moor in Cookham was cancelled due to wet weather.

Over in the town centre, there was a mixed reaction to Maidenhead’s new railway station forecourt, while a new controversial screened path through Battlemead Common was agreed.

In other important news, a student from Maidenhead who suspected she was spiked with a needle on a night out urged people to report similar incidents to the police.

Sarah Buckle woke up in hospital the next day with no memories and a bruise on her hand after going to a club in Nottingham, andsaid t the frightening experience had left her unable to enjoy nights out as women’s safety was brought to the forefront of the national conversation.