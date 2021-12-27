Litter near town centre raises concerns

Residents have once again raised concerns over the state of the litter near Maidenhead town centre.

Walkers noticed that the paths and roads around Cookham Road and Courthouse Road are ‘strewn with litter’.

One of the worst hotspots is on the route from St Luke’s school to the underpass to Sainsbury’s.

“The council has got to take action, more bins, more notices about keeping our streets clean. Less time on developing green space and more effort on street cleaning,” said Furze Platt resident Tricia Cook.

Councillor David Cannon, cabinet member for public protection, said: “It is a criminal offence to drop litter.

“There are plenty of public bins in the borough where residents and visitors can properly dispose of their litter, or we’d encourage people to take their litter home and dispose of it there.

“We carry out routine scheduled cleansing of roads and footpaths to help keep our borough a clean and tidy place to live, work and socialise.

“Our public litter bins are emptied on a continuous schedule throughout the year.

“The council also has a dedicated enforcement team to tackle environmental crime in order to make the borough a cleaner and safer place to live, work and visit.”

He is referring to District Enforcement – environmental crime officers who have garnered controversy in recent months.

To report a problem with littering, visit www.rbwm.gov.uk/home/transport-and-streets/report-problem-littering

To report any issues with street cleaning, visit www.rbwm.gov.uk/home/transport-and-streets/report-problem-street-cleaning