Litter near town centre raises concerns

12:00PM, Monday 27 December 2021
Residents have once again raised concerns over the state of the litter near Maidenhead town centre.
Walkers noticed that the paths and roads around Cookham Road and Courthouse Road are ‘strewn with litter’.
One of the worst hotspots is on the route from St Luke’s school to the underpass to Sainsbury’s.
“The council has got to take action, more bins, more notices about keeping our streets clean. Less time on developing green space and more effort on street cleaning,” said Furze Platt resident Tricia Cook.
Councillor David Cannon, cabinet member for public protection, said: “It is a criminal offence to drop litter.
“There are plenty of public bins in the borough where residents and visitors can properly dispose of their litter, or we’d encourage people to take their litter home and dispose of it there.
“We carry out routine scheduled cleansing of roads and footpaths to help keep our borough a clean and tidy place to live, work and socialise.
“Our public litter bins are emptied on a continuous schedule throughout the year.
“The council also has a dedicated enforcement team to tackle environmental crime in order to make the borough a cleaner and safer place to live, work and visit.”
He is referring to District Enforcement – environmental crime officers who have garnered controversy in recent months.
To report a problem with littering, visit www.rbwm.gov.uk/home/transport-and-streets/report-problem-littering
To report any issues with street cleaning, visit www.rbwm.gov.uk/home/transport-and-streets/report-problem-street-cleaning
Comments
Editor's Picks
Most read
Top Articles
A number of schools across in Maidenhead and the surrounding areas have been named as top performers in Parent Power, The Sunday Times Schools Guide 2022.
It was told to take down a large marquee affixed to the external walls of the building.
The M4 will be closed this weekend between Slough and Maidenhead for smart motorway roadworks.