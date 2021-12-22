Maidenhead MP Theresa May chooses her Christmas card winner for 2021

The winner of Theresa May’s Christmas card competition was left ‘speechless’ when she found out her design had been chosen out of hundreds of entries.

Tabitha Atkinson, 11, was this year’s successful entrant with her reindeer-inspired card, which she submitted to Mrs May through her school, Herries Preparatory, in Cookham Dean.

Tabitha’s card has been received by more than 1,000 people, ranging from Mrs May’s parliamentary staff, Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the Queen, and world leaders across the globe.

For her creative efforts, Tabitha will be making her first trip to Legoland Windsor as the prize in this year’s competition.

She received her prize and met Mrs May on Tuesday morning at ‘Tiser Towers with her proud mother, Emma, in attendance.

Upon hearing that her card had been sent to Her Majesty the Queen, a delighted Tabitha was left speechless.

“I was very excited and shocked – I certainly wasn’t expecting it,” said Tabitha.

“I was just speechless when I found out I won, I really didn’t know what to say.”

On her inspiration behind the card, she added: “I just thought I wanted to combine Christmas, so reindeers, baubles and snow so I put it all in one.

“It was a complete surprise [to win], I wasn’t expecting it.”

She said she was ‘very excited’ for her trip to Legoland, as well as spending time with her family this Christmas.

Mrs May: “There were so many entries this year, and it was really difficult choosing.

“But I just thought that it’s a really fun reindeer; lots of people think of reindeer at Christmas, and this reindeer takes up the whole card, but it’s also got the baubles hanging from his antlers as well.

“It’s absolutely fantastic to see so many children getting involved and I’m really grateful, particularly to the schools because a lot of schools put in quite a few entries – it just shows the talent that we have here in Maidenhead.

“Hopefully, when people I’ve sent this card to open it up, it will bring a smile to their face, and they’ll think of happiness and jollity at Christmas.”

Two runners-up were also selected in this year’s competition, Darcey Boulton, seven, from Courthouse Junior School, and Siaane Kaur Bhogal, 10, from Oldfield Primary School.