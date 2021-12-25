Review of the Year: February's highlights

Each year, The Advertiser does a month-by-month round-up of the most significant events of the year. Here's what happened in February 2021.

The vaccination drive was ‘moving at pace’ as the number of jabs dished out in the Frimley Health and Care region topped 75,000.

A former borough councillor and the first Asian woman to receive a peerage, Baroness Shreela Flather, called on people from Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic (BAME) backgrounds to get the jab following concerns that a lower proportion of people from black or South Asian backgrounds had been vaccinated.

When the pandemic claimed the life of Captain Sir Tom Moore, the flag at Maidenhead Town Hall was set at half-mast in his memory.

Meanwhile, Storm Christoph raged across the UK, causing flooding, road closures and disruption in several areas, including Cookham and Holyport.

Storm clouds also descended over the council when a meeting of the Royal Borough descended into chaos, making national news.

The row was one of several that had taken place since the borough started holding its meetings online.

Leader of the council Andrew Johnson admitted it was ‘not our finest hour’.

The opposition then turned its attention to the 2021/22 budget, lambasting the ‘devastating cuts’ to libraries, community wardens and the arts.

In the administration’s defence, the council leader said he would welcome ‘genuine alternatives’ but that none had been offered.

Despite concerns, the budget got the green light at the end of the month.

Meanwhile, disability sports charity SportsAble warned it was fighting for survival after the pandemic took a toll on its finances.

With March on the horizon, pubs, cafes, restaurants and non-essential businesses rejoiced when they were finally given a day that they could reopen.

While many events were cancelled due to COVID-19, the Slough, Windsor and Maidenhead branch of CAMRA moved its traditional beer and cider festival online.

The two-day virtual festival invited participants to sample beers delivered to ticket-holders’ homes.